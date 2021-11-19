Letter: Do residents want to double landfill?

It was disappointing to read in our local (Lee Enterprises, Davenport, Iowa) newspaper of its support for our local (Republic Services, Phoenix, Arizona) landfill operator’s proposal to double the size of Coffin Butte Landfill, including tall tales of skyrocketing garbage rates if denied.

A stroll down memory lane can be insightful. In 1994, Coffin Butte Landfill proposed an immense expansion (currently on the table). The proposal was unanimously voted down by the county commissioners. The expansion was not necessary, as it was determined there was capacity to last 40 to 50 years.

Studies have concluded that the Willamette Valley is unsuitable for landfill operations; accordingly, landfills in this saturated environment have been phased out (Yamhill County, the latest). As the last dump standing, Coffin Butte Landfill is under tremendous pressure (profit motive) to accept regional refuse (including Portland/Vancouver metro).

Republic Services will always charge whatever it can get away with — its shareholders demand nothing less (its stock price increased 491% in the last 10 years). Republic Services has been identified by the Environmental Protection Agency as one of four potential responsible parties for an EPA Superfund cleanup site.

Do Benton County residents really want this corporation doubling the size of Coffin Butte Landfill? If not, please contact your county commissioners. Our commissioners need to represent the local citizenry now, as they did in 1994.

Bob Kipper

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0