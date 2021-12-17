Letter: Don't like trucks? Quit buying things

The trucking industry and the new Department of Environmental Quality regs:

First off, the $58,000 the DEQ states in the cost difference between a Class 8 electric truck and a standard diesel-powered truck is completely false. The going price on a New Day cab diesel truck is presently in the $130,000 to $170,000 range.

A Class 8 fully electric truck as of last year (according to the local dealer) costs over $450,000, way more than the $58,000 the state claims. Plus the electric truck has limited mileage (an estimated 183 miles), limited weight capacity (under 80,000 pounds) and is limited to areas where the truck can be recharged. To say the least, it wouldn’t work to haul between Portland and Albany, let alone across the country.

Bottom line: All these climate-change mandates will force small locally-owned trucking businesses to close shop. They don’t have the resources to cover the rising costs of doing business. Soon the only trucking companies around will be big national companies that can move their businesses to the states that are more business-friendly and away from states like Oregon. Good luck forcing those mandates on them.

As a side note: Look around you right now. Every single thing you see that was bought at a store has been delivered by a truck. From the food you eat to the house you live in, all of it is made possible by the trucking industry. Don’t like trucks? Quit buying things.

Justin Seiders

Shedd

