 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Drive through and see for yourself

  • 0

In response to the editorial of Nov. 5 and reporting on Lebanon’s Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery:

We did a thorough cleanup and we are working with some folk to right this. The board has had to deal with some difficult issues in regard to the cemetery’s appearance, and we are making good headway. We are not perfect, but we all care a great deal. The cemetery is starting to look as it should; it will never be perfect. But we hope the community is taking notice and not just about the negatives.

Drive through and take a look for yourself. I believe through this experience and with the help of the good people of Lebanon, we will be moving forward to make our cemetery even better.

Jack Cox, trustee

Millersburg

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News