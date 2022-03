Kudos to whomever crafted the Downtown Corvallis Association and the law enforcement editorials published in the March 4 edition.

They were thoughtful, insightful, factually informative and non-incendiary. So unlike many of the comments these two topics garnered on Facebook.

Yet another proof positive of how important it is for a community to have an information source comprised of professional journalists.

Long live the GT and DH!

Curtis Wright

Corvallis

