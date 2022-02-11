Letter: Election donations should be limited

I am a fierce advocate of democracy, including fair elections equally representing the will of all citizens. This principle is under attack in many states, but could be strengthened in all states.

It is the right and responsibility of all citizens to vote. It is the responsibility of government to make voting easy for all citizens. Automatic voter registration and national vote-by-mail would be a great start.

I believe that only citizens in a given political district should be able to support, with their campaign donations and votes, candidates in that district. No one, because of wealth, should have more influence on election results than do citizens of ordinary means.

The Feb. 5 paper reported that Nike co-founder Phil Knight has given $250,000 to a current candidate for governor, and gave $2.5 million to a previous candidate.

Previous news reports have shown that candidates for public office often receive campaign donations from out of state, and from corporations seeking political favors.

Please support legislation that limits candidates’ campaign donations to citizens living in that candidate’s district. Such legislation should explicitly forbid all donations from out-of-state and all corporate donations. It should also limit all donations to small amounts so that most citizens can donate and so the wealthy cannot “buy” elections.

Fair, inclusive, and easy elections are the foundation of democracy. Only the enemies of America (domestic or foreign) oppose them.

John S. Dearing

Corvallis

