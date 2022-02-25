Letter: Electoral College prevents recounts

Fred E. Shaub’s letter of Feb. 6 ("Get rid of the Electoral College") is just the latest in the call to abolish or circumvent the Electoral College.

The flaw in that idea is, whatever the original intent, the Electoral College protects us from nationwide ballot recounts. Remember Florida in the 2020 election? I don’t think we’d want to see that happening all across the country. And the popular has been close enough at least four times in our history that it would’ve been called for.

In the problem of the electoral vote not matching the popular vote, the Electoral College itself isn’t even the culprit. What needs to go away is the “winner-take-all” rule, whereby all of a state’s electoral votes go to whoever wins that state’s popular vote. All but two states with more than three electoral votes use this rule.

In those two states — Nebraska and Maine — the overall state vote affects only the two electoral votes representing the state’s senators; those representing the House members are determined by the popular vote in the respective districts.

Getting rid of this rule, especially in large battleground states, would make mismatched results, as well as electoral shenanigans such as Mr. Trump’s attempts at overturning election results much less of a concern, without the risk of nationwide recounts.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

