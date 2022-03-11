Letter: Employer-based plans unsustainable

The commentary by Ms. Schaefer of The Heritage Foundation published Feb. 20 is highly misleading about the personal and social benefits of employer-based health insurance coverage, while acknowledging its significant problems in a single paragraph.

Here are rebuttals to Schaefer’s major points:

1. “More choices and access to medical services” — not true! Private insurance plans limit patients to providers enrolled in their organizations, and tag you for surprise bills when care is given by non-plan providers. Medicare reimbursed all licensed providers.

2. “Testing ground for innovative strategies,” such as the creation of health savings accounts. Yes, great for tax breaks for the well-to-do, while the poor barely survive on minimal wages so they can’t even think about “saving accounts.” Government institutions have often been leaders in innovations, such as electronic medical records and quality monitoring.

3. “Price transparency and value-based purchasing.” Have you tried reading the paper piles you receive from your health insurance and figure out who’s paying how much for what? In our current medical industrial system, competition only means big companies trying to get a sweet share of the market so that they can cherry-pick members and price-fix their products.

4. “Cost control” best with employer-based health care plans. Wrong again. Government-based programs such as Medicare and the VA system have the lowest bureaucratic overhead and administrative costs.

Employer-based health insurance plans fall for free-market practices that are unsustainable. Time to ditch them, especially if you believe health care is a human right, not a for-profit business.

Chinh Le, M.D.

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0