Letter: Example of the Thanksgiving spirit

The Friday before Thanksgiving, I experienced firsthand the goodness of people in our community.

I was shopping at Safeway on Circle Boulevard. In the soup aisle, two men were blocking the aisle with two shopping carts already full of boxes of stuffing mix and other food. They were consulting a shopping list prepared by the wife of one of them, taking advantage of the Safeway members’ specials and loading 10 jars of turkey gravy into one of the baskets.

When they apologized for blocking me, I asked if they were buying food for families. They explained this was a joint project by a group of employees (of Republic Services, according to the logo on their jackets). They did it for one family last year and decided to increase the number this year, for families whose names they got from the school district office.

Several aisles later, I again met the men, this time in the canned vegetables aisle, where they asked my opinion of possible additions (I suggested cans of green beans to add to the cans of corn they already had chosen). They said they were almost finished — just on their way to get the turkeys!

Twenty minutes later a store manager told me she had seen the men and their three loaded baskets leaving the store a little earlier after having checked out. She and I agreed that they were a wonderful example of the good in our community and the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Gretchen Morris

Corvallis

