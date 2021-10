If I leverage a $100,000 line of credit to make an investment that would substantially increase my income potential, who should pay for that: me or the taxpayers?

If you don’t mind, please inquire of our senators and congressmen why college students should not have to fund their investments when the rest of us do. Nobody is responding.

If these hopeful college students can’t make this work on their own, someone needs to explain how this is a good investment for the taxpayers.

Joe Bullard

Scio

