Letter: Find other ways to provide exercise

I can appreciate that the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA is expanding its opportunities for families to engage in beneficial exercise while having fun.

However, I question focusing an article on laser blasting your friends, with options including nuclear weapons, grenades, machine guns, sniper rifles and pistols, within days of the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan. Four teenagers lost their lives, seven others were injured. The shooter was 15 years old. Perhaps the YMCA can find other ways to provide that “fun” beneficial exercise.