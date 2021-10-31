Letter: Find out more at Nov. 2 hearing

“Welcome to Garballis! Bring us your trash!”

This could be the new sign on Highway 99 at the north entry to Corvallis. Republic Services is trying to get permission for a massive expansion of the Coffin Butte dump, less than 10 miles from our town center. Benton County is already welcoming garbage from around Oregon (our county’s contribution is currently less than 12%). Now we can really start hauling it in!

Corvallis lovers, check it out. Take a ride up Highway 99, turn onto Coffin Butte Road, and see the size of your local dump. Now imagine that Coffin Butte Road is gone, covered with trash. Also the fields to the left of the dump, all the way up the side of Tampico Ridge, to a height of 250 feet, a mountain of garbage as high as a 25-story building. That’s the plan.

Loop back to town through the sensational Soap Creek Valley, and think about what Benton County means to you. If you don’t think we should be funding our beautiful county by serving as a regional trash dump, let your county commissioners know. Find out more at the online Corvallis Planning Commission hearing on Nov. 2.

Maia Fischler

Corvallis

