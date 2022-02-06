Letter: Get rid of the Electoral College

I understand that we want our vote to count.

However, our Electoral College vote overrules the popular vote. So even though Biden exceeded the popular vote over 7 million of the 155.5 million votes counted, he also had 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 electoral votes.

Now looking back to the 2016 presidential election, Hillary won the popular vote by around 3 million, however had only 227 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 304 electoral votes. I do remember at the last televised 2016 debate, each was asked if they would concede if they lost the electoral vote, and Hillary agreed. However, Trump did not agree to a peaceful transfer.

If Hillary had won by the popular vote, she would have been our past president. However, she peacefully seceded because she knew in our Constitution that the Electoral College overruled the popular vote.

Almost 10% of presidential elections under this system have not elected the winner of the nationwide popular vote. So my point is, if we want our popular vote to rule, get rid of the Electoral College!

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis

