Letter: Get vaccinated or it'll keep mutating

To those who are so self-absorbed in their “right to liberty” that they refuse to wear masks (or get vaccinated):

The Constitution lists our precious rights in order of importance: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Life comes first! It is more essential than either liberty or happiness.

You are not at liberty to kill me. No one’s liberty overrides another’s right to life.

But that is what the mask-less are doing: essentially murdering susceptible others by giving them COVID-19. They are also ensuring this pandemic will never end.

Wear a mask! Get vaccinated, or this pandemic will just mutate its way into eternity.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

