Letter: GOP has become anti-science party

Robert Corl made an excellent point (“Trump voters have been brainwashed,” Jan. 16) that Trump voters are dying of COVID-19 about nine times more than Biden voters.

This is not simply a matter of vaccination vs. personal freedom, but also due to Trump’s ignoring social distancing and his statement that masks “make you look weak.” While we mourn the loss of all lives, we acknowledge that the trend will translate into more Democrats voting in the next election.

This will bode well for a Democrat majority in the House, Senate, American health, science and the environment. The Grand Old Party has morphed into an anti-science, anti-medicine and anti-environment party!

Two things are baffling: (1) Trump himself is fully vaxxed and boosted, yet his true believers resist the needle! (2) Evangelical Christians are one of the largest groups of Trump voters, probably because of their anti-abortion views, yet they do not support life-saving environmental regulations that would improve air and water and save all life on earth.

Before COVID, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was the third major medical cause of death. Now COVID-19 is No. 1. It has been estimated that at least a quarter of the 883,000 (Jan. 20) American deaths are due to the prior administration’s illogical policies.

Is this the man that 70 million Americans want to rule them? Because of whom 21 million have stated they approve of violence to overthrow our hard-won democracy?

Ronald G. Coffey

Corvallis

