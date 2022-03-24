 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hangings over the bed are not safe

  • 0
Letters Stock

Sometimes in the Sunday “Better Every Week” section of the paper, there are bedroom pictures showing over-the-bed hangings, which I feel are not safe in earthquake country.

Just a friendly reminder.

Leonard Gibson

Corvallis

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News