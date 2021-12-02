Letter: Has cost of hauling been considered?

In the editorial column of Nov. 12 titled “Coffin Butte expansion should be approved,” it states that about 12% of the trash comes from Benton County and that Linn County contributes about 15%.

The editorial goes on to use scare tactics, stating that when the Coffin Butte Landfill is full in about four years, all the trash — “tons upon tons,” apparently from an additional six-plus counties from as far as Southwest Washington — will instead have to be trucked all the way to a mega-landfill in Arlington, about 200 miles away.

Please tell me that it has been considered how long the Coffin Butte Landfill could last if only Benton and Linn counties’ trash was hauled to our regional landfill and the other 73% of the trash was hauled to a landfill more closely located to the source.

I do realize that to locate and develop a new landfill site is a tremendous and costly undertaking, but it was done in Benton County and should be done elsewhere.

Has the current cost of the long haul to Coffin Butte from the distant counties been considered?

Not to mention the damage to our environment from all that long-distance hauling from as far away as Southwest Washington.

Chuck Goetzinger

Philomath

