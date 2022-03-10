Letter: Hitler's rise to power like Putin's

An alarming report about a U.S. congressman appeared on Page 2 of the paper on March 2 (“GOP torn as Greene speaks to white nationalists”).

The article told of the presence of Georgia’s Republican representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, at an event organized by a white nationalist group.

The conclusion of the piece told of the crowd having been urged to give “a round of applause” for the country’s aggression with the action against Ukraine. “The crowd chanted ‘Putin! Putin!’”

Please access this newspaper report and read every frightening word of this kind of response.

Check history’s details of Hitler’s rise to power and see if you think it compares with that of the current Russian leader.

Lori McNulty

Lebanon

