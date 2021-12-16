Letter: Holiday Book Sale was great success

The Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Libraries held our annual Holiday Book Sale the first weekend in December.

Our first book sale in almost two years, it was a great success. Proceeds from the sale will fund activities at all library branches. These include the Summer Reading Program, 3-D printers for the Maker Room, speakers and music at the library, books for book clubs, special resources for local teachers, and many others.

Our thanks go out to all the volunteers who contributed part of their weekend to work at the sale, all the people who donated books to the Friends, and all the shoppers who bought books. Thank you to the local businesses that publicized the sale, especially the Gazette-Times. A big thank-you to Grass Roots Books & Music, which donated many brand new, recently published books to the sale.

And thank you to the Corvallis library staff who helped make the event possible.

Connie Georgiou

Corvallis

