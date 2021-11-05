Letter: Homeless citizens deserve support

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I read the news clip in the GT of Oct. 29: “US in talks with migrant families.”

Our government is considering payments of $450,000 to each child and parent who illegally crossed our borders and were separated. These actions affected about 5,500 children and their parents. The parents, for whatever reasons, chose to illegally cross the borders of the U.S.

Every country in the world has laws about how people can enter its country. I had to obtain a work visa to teach in Korea and Turkey. I paid $100 for a visa to visit China for two weeks, and I needed a visa to visit Taiwan for two months.

I did not agree with separating children from their parents. However, the parents broke the law by crossing the border without proper authorization. For our government to pay people who were affected by the consequences of its actions when they chose to cross the border illegally is outrageous.

If we have money to give away, then let us solve the homeless problem in the U.S. These are citizens who deserve our support.

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis

