Letter: Homelessness needs national approach

Thank you for publishing the As I See It “How to eliminate homelessness” Jan. 27) by Dr. Barry Reeves. It was the best writing offering solutions for homelessness that I’ve seen to date.

I’ve often wondered why our government can spend billions on helping out after disasters but has designated minimal expenditures for resolving the homeless problem that only continues to worsen. Homelessness needs to be treated as the social disaster that it truly is. All people need housing, food, clothing and sanitation.

Reeves suggests creating an Office of Internal Refugee Relief with funding from the military budget. He also advocates a Comprehensive Care system that would address medical issues of the homeless. I strongly support his idea of a volunteer system similar to the Peace Corps or AmeriCorps, where individuals would assist professionals in dealing with all the issues that arise.

We need a national approach to resolve the complex factors creating homelessness instead of expecting states and individual cities, with limited budgets, to independently deal with this massive nationwide problem.

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0