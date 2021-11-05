Letter: Honor Ron Loney with ripple effects

On Oct. 22, I was extremely saddened to learn that a wonderful human being and pillar of our community for 55 years passed away on Sept. 24.

Ron Loney dedicated his life to making the youth of this community stronger, smarter and better prepared to be good people and citizens. Ron knew, as we all should, that our future improves when our children are well loved, well trained and well prepared to lead productive lives.

Ron knew that the only permanent way to change the world is to positively impact and change our children’s lives. Helping one needy child causes a ripple effect that endures until the end of time.

Please remember, in Ron’s honor, to volunteer your time, money and expertise to help create and continue the ripple effects Ron started in our community in 1966.

Steve Boyd

Albany

