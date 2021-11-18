Letter: Hoping Corvallis can do better

Have been a Corvallis resident and GT reader for 30-plus years. Like to stay informed on local news and events.

Thus it was with great surprise when reading the New York Times on Nov. 5 that I read about death threats towards our just-re-elected school board chairman, Sami Al-Abdrabbuh. It seems his opponent in this election had generated so much fear and concern that his supporters had felt compelled to threaten the life of Mr. Al-Abdrabbuh.

While this is very concerning and it is difficult to comprehend this thinking, it was also very surprising and distressing to be reading this in a paper published across the country in New York. Has the GT so little insight into our community, or is it filtering the news for us?

This kind of behavior needs to be addressed and condemned both by our local news outlet and the candidates for the school board who generated this kind of behavior. I would expect Mr. Al-Abdrabbuh’s opponent in this election, Bryce Cleary, to publicly denounce this behavior in the strongest terms possible. Of course the GT has a responsibility to report this news, keep our citizens informed and encourage a dialogue to defuse this very dangerous thinking.

To Mr. Al-Abdrabbuh: I am so sorry you have had to deal with this horrible behavior, and I’m hoping Corvallis can do better going forward. But of course it starts with our local (?) paper doing its job. The GT also needs to address its poor job!

Steve Germaneri

Corvallis

