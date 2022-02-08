Letter: Housing development shouldn't proceed

I was disappointed to learn that the housing development at 11th Street and Madison Avenue is moving forward again.

Corvallis needs more housing, but not more student housing, and not at $1,200 a month per bedroom. We need more housing for young professionals, seniors, families with children — the people who actually make a town. Surrendering this space for overpriced student housing means surrendering Corvallis to the bloated appetites of the university and accepting that Oregon State is the only thing of value this town has to offer.

I was born in Corvallis in 1997 and I moved home after college, because this town is where I want to raise a family. I worry that by the time that family exists, Corvallis will no longer resemble the town I love. Once we lose open spaces to development, we won’t get them back. This housing project is not in the long-term interest of the community, and should not be allowed to proceed.

Please contact the city council and speak against this development. You can call 541-766-6900 or email city.council@corvallisoregon.gov.

Ellen Buford

Corvallis

