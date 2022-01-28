Letter: Huzzah to man who cleared park path

Huzzah to the ambitious young man who gave up his Thursday evening to scrape, shovel and sweep the muck off the pedestrian path on the east side of Village Green Park in Corvallis.

Forgive me, I didn't recognize his name when he spoke it, and I don’t recall it.

Boo and shame on the city of Corvallis for ignoring this park — and I suppose many others — and the city residents who use it every day. It would take 10 minutes to run a sweeper down that path a couple times a year.

The picnic shelter was condemned a few years ago, and it took the city almost two years to take it down. Two workers with a chainsaw could have done it before lunch. Then there’s the bridge railing that is falling into the creek. I was just about to fix it myself when someone beat me to it.

Every month when I look at the fees included in our water bill, I’m reminded how expensive it is to live here. And I get it — nobody has enough funding these days. I just wish the city would be smarter about where it spends its resources. Especially when so many folks are spending more time outdoors.

But I digress. I mostly wanted to call attention to this young man.

I expect he’ll make news of his own one day, and I wish him all the best.

Gratefully ...

Bob Utesch

Corvallis

