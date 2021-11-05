Letter: If you agree, let our leaders know

I appreciated the Oct. 22 As I See It column “A good use for pandemic funds,” written by Ben Danley of Community Outreach, Inc., and Helen Higgins of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, which shone a light on the fact that the much-anticipated American Rescue Plan funding received by our city and county governments may not go any farther than the walls of these two entities.

I was also surprised to learn that our county doesn’t have a mechanism for pushing funds to social services agencies, a glaring gap in a county operation.

I have lived in our community over 25 years and am a repeat donor to social agencies including COI, BGCC, Jackson Street Youth Services, CASA - Voices for Children and Old Mill Center for Children and Families because I know the value of their work and trust them to deliver it best.

Now more than ever, we need these organizations as we face significant post-pandemic needs within our community. But their budgets require a short-term boost, something that cannot be met by donors alone.

The American Rescue Plan encourages local governments to fund organizations that address needs exacerbated by the pandemic: closing educational disparities, expanding behavioral health care and promoting healthy environments for parents, teens and children. Our local nonprofit agencies are positioned for this, but they need additional funding.

The city and county budget commissions must share funding they’ve received, regardless of having a process to do so. If you agree, let our leaders know.

Donald King

Corvallis

