 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: If you don't have one, get one now

  • 0
Letters Stock

Now that spring has arrived, I’d like to remind everyone of something very important: last year’s heatwave.

It was about this time last year (early/mid April) that I bought a new air conditioner. Later, when a big heatwave hit, they were suddenly in short supply because people had put it off. A lot of people were suddenly uncomfortably and even dangerously hot in their homes.

The “dangerously” part of that is what concerns me. Heat is great, but as with anything, too much of it can kill. There’s no reason to think that another period of extreme heat won’t happen again this year, and every reason to think that it will.

That’s not even considering smoke from now-inevitable wildfires, pollen that can set off allergies and other air-quality issues.

If you don’t have an air conditioner and are at all financially able to buy one, do that now.

To paraphrase “Game of Thrones”: Summer is coming.

People are also reading…

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News