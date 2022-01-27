Letter: Imagine autonomous transit system

Can Corvallis imagine a transit system that would not face driver shortages and reduced routes (“Driver shortage means reduced routes for Corvallis Transit,” Jan. 19) while also being economically efficient and climate-friendly, and not having its operations threatened by a pandemic?

The technology exists for rubber-tired, fixed-route autonomous, open-cabin electric vehicles that run day and night on existing city streets and/or paved paths. These are eight- to 16-passenger vehicle systems that offer a form of transit scaled to communities like Albany and Corvallis by using smaller vehicles, traveling with shorter waits, and are part of a program of community-based transit.

Can this happen, with local partnerships to develop a grant for an experiment using proven fixed-route autonomous technologies that are community-designed and -controlled?

Court Smith

Corvallis

