Letter: Important question for us to consider

No intensive care unit beds open (“COVID-19 report: No open ICU beds in Linn-Benton region,” DH, Dec. 22)? One has to start to wonder.
Given the current state of COVID-19, the capacity of our health care system and the statistics we are seeing in regard to those who are vaccinated or not, when push comes to shove, where do we draw the line? Would it be a sin to create a “stupid ward” of lower priority for those who seem to not get that we are all in this together, and have a responsibility to those around us?
Let’s hope we don’t get to that point. I’m glad I’m not in a position to have to make that decision. But it is an important question that we all should contemplate.
Peter Kenagy
Albany