Letter: In defense of Corvallis Fred Meyer

Regarding the article “Group claiming racism plans protest at Corvallis Fred Meyer”: I am taking issue with implications of this article.

While my job as the union shop steward is to protect my coworkers’ rights, I am writing this in defense of my coworkers’ reputation as well. In addition, this is one time that I am also defending the integrity of our management. We all work together in service to you, the public.

The article states, “Blame rests with the administration, whose job is to set policies that treat everyone the same, and to train employees to steer away from racial profiling.” Well, as an employee, I am here to say that we all get specific training in this area on a regular basis.

But what really irks me is that I know and spend time with all these people, including managers. We are a really kind, diverse and loving group of humans who try to serve to our best abilities. If racism was present in our store, I would know it. For this is my family with whom I spend most of my time.

I put forward the idea that in this case the NAACP is barking up the wrong tree and compromising the reputations of some really kind, loving and good people.

Joseph Landry, Fred Meyer employee

Corvallis

