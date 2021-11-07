Letter: Is it a requirement to be pro-growth?

Regarding Kanopa’s rejection by the Albany Planning Commission:
So it’s a requirement for a commission member to be pro-growth?! From what I’ve seen of the local planning commissions in recent decades, many problems have been caused by commissions that seem to be almost completely pro-growth; none of them seems to have a balanced approach to the place they live.
Does the commission want to regulate growth or just rubber-stamp whatever the developers want to do? It mostly seems to be the latter, to the detriment of most of the local residents.
Dave Bard
Independence