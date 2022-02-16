 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: It's not quantity, it's the quality

  • 0
Letters Stock

Scott Pirie's letter of Jan. 13 (“Reason for earth’s problems is humans”) is well-written but incorrect.

What’s destroying our environment is not the number of humans on the planet but on our behavior.

Certainly climate change and pollution are down to human irresponsibility. Even as the warning signs have been in place for over a century, we’ve waved off our own part in the problem, both individually and corporately.

Poverty and homelessness have always been a product of human selfishness and greed, and disregard for each other. They’re as likely to happen in a small community as in a large one.

The only thing Mr. Pirie cites as having population as a primary cause is loss of wildlife habitat, and even that can have solutions if the right people put their minds to it.

It’s not the quantity of humans that matters; it’s the quality.

Bob Greenwade

People are also reading…

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News