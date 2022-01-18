Letter: John Rosemond was awful, unreadable

Thank you for replacing John Rosemond with someone readable.
That guy was awful.
David Mellinger
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
To the people of Corvallis: Your candlelight vigil to commemorate Jan. 6, 2021, is hypocritical.
The Jan. 12 edition had a political cartoon with a masked couple wearing “USA” shirts shackled to a coronavirus ball and chain, and another co…
Mr. England (“Kim Potter won’t visit Mar-a-Lago,” Dec. 30) questions why Kyle Rittenhouse got off but Kim Potter is being imprisoned. England …
The headline in the local paper the morning of Jan. 11 said to stay out of the emergency room (“OHA says avoid ERs if possible”). Too much COVID-19.
One wonders why so much of the solid waste generated by Northwest Oregon ends up in the Coffin Butte Landfill site.
I am in complete agreement with Sunny Shepard (“Shame on those in support of schools,” Jan. 5).
I would like to add my disappointment to the missing column on parenting written by Dr. Rosemond.
Leslie Schuler writes in her Jan. 2 letter (“‘All lives matter’ is disgusting”) that African Americans are “not the same” as other ethnic groups.
I have always believed that integrity is the most admirable trait one can possess.
The U.S. economy is humming along the best it’s been in 50 years, unemployment is down to a pre-pandemic low and real wages have actually increased.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.