Letter: Join in supporting Helen Higgins

I recently changed my voter registration status from Independent to Democrat on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website. This is a very simple process and can be accomplished in less than five minutes.

The motivation for my action is the upcoming primary election (May 17) and my strong commitment to support Helen Higgins, a candidate for Benton County Commissioner.

Oregon has a closed-primary system where only registered members of a political party can vote for the party’s candidates in the primary. A new registrant must submit their online registration by 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the 21st calendar day before an election (April 27 this time) to be eligible to vote in that election.

Normally, I try to stay in my lane and not meddle in the affairs of political parties, but in this case the stakes are extremely high, and I want to do everything I can to support the candidate who I believe can provide the leadership, communications skills and business expertise to meet the challenges that Benton County faces in the future.

Helen is a skilled collaborator with a strong record as an executive director partnering with local government, the school district and other social service providers to design and implement creative solutions to address the needs of area youth. We need her thoughtful, pragmatic leadership as a member of the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

I encourage everyone, regardless of party affiliation, to join me in supporting Helen Higgins with your vote on May 17.

Jim Swinyard

Corvallis

