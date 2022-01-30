Letter: Join writer in supporting HB4115

I am someone who conscientiously tries to match my actions to my convictions.

Whenever I can, I align my spending and investments with my values. I am a Public Employees Retirement System retiree, and I am also a resident of Corvallis; both PERS and the city of Corvallis place investments in funds opaquely managed by the Oregon Treasury.

I am supporting a proposed treasury transparency bill (HB4115) up for consideration by lawmakers next month in Salem, which will shine a light on the holdings of the Oregon Treasury.

It is clear that climate change and social inequity are creating momentous challenges for Oregonians. What is less clear is how our money is contributing to this crisis.

HB4115 will ensure that our treasury publicly releases information about these holdings, along with any climate risk assessments. Most importantly, this bill will give Oregonians a tool to ensure our state is investing in ways that match our state’s needs and values.

Fiduciary responsibility should be not just about dollars, it should also be about sense. This is a bipartisan issue, important to every Oregonian.

Please support HB4115 with me.

Thank you.

Marjorie Stevens

Corvallis

