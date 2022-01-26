Letter: Just live with others in peace

The amount of violence being done recently, both nationally and locally, is something that I would consider calling horrifying and appalling to be a grand understatement.

I absolutely get that these are stressful times. Last year wasn’t quite as bad as 2020, but still, we’re isolated, we’re worried about more COVID-19 variants, and we’re still dealing with the fallout of the Trump administration, especially The Leader’s desperate efforts to hold on to power.

So we’re all uncomfortable and inconvenienced.

To be honest, as a man on the autism spectrum and with multiple physical infirmities, I’ve rarely been neither, and often been both. I’ve dealt with all manner of things from unreasonable requirements or environmental discomfort to prejudice, slander and physical attacks on my person. So I know what it’s like to be at the receiving end of these things.

Let me tell you now: It doesn’t help to beat, stab or shoot someone who upsets you. Your anger might not even be justified, and even if it is, doing that will only worsen things.

And if you think you have a right to stand up for yourself, well, you do, but that’s not what those things are. They’re just childish temper tantrums.

If you have the maturity to do so, please, just live with others in peace.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

