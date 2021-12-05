 Skip to main content
Letter: Knowledge speaks, wisdom listens

There is a great quote often attributed to guitarist Jimi Hendrix: “Knowledge speaks. Wisdom listens.”

Hopefully our county commissioners have the wisdom to listen to the people they represent where the Coffin Butte Landfill is concerned. Certainly those who have spoken against Republic Services’ expansion plan have done so with great knowledge and insight. Now it’s time for our representatives to show they are listening, and that they don’t want us all to live in a “Purple Haze.”

Mark Weiss

Corvallis

 

