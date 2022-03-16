Letter: Landfill push poll aims to deceive

Many Benton County residents have recently been the target of a push poll designed to sway them in favor of the landfill expansion.

The caller asks a number of fundamentally biased questions, such as, “If the landfill expansion is denied, which of the following impacts would you care most about?” When challenged, the anonymous caller either relies on reassuring responses or abruptly hangs up.

The American Association for Public Opinion Research explains why these tactics are so offensive: “A so-called ‘push poll’ is an insidious form of negative campaigning disguised as a political poll. Push polls are not surveys at all, but rather unethical political telemarketing — telephone calls disguised as research that aim to persuade large numbers of voters and affect election outcomes, rather than measure opinions.

“This misuse of the survey method exploits the trust people have in research organizations and violates the AAPOR Code of Professional Ethics and Practices.”

After the Benton County Planning Commission overwhelmingly rejected Republic Services’ scheme to expand the dump, the $10 billion company evidently has decided to use these desperate and deceitful tactics. Let’s hope our county commissioners take note and reject Republic Services’ appeal.

Douglas Pollock

Corvallis

