Letter: Let the county know your thoughts

Is it in our best interest?

Pretty much everyone is in agreement that less waste is better, and efforts to recycle need to be expanded; however, not everything can be, and Coffin Butte Landfill is needed now and into the distant future. No one wants a landfill in their backyard, but for many, many years, our county has stepped up and allowed a place to responsibly deal with waste.

The question is, should the people living along Tampico Road be forced to have their peaceful country road turned into a busy truck route, along with all the accidental debris that will be inadvertently lost along the way as trucks and private individuals haul who-knows-what along this roadway?

Additionally, there is only so much space. Republic Services is a for-profit company looking to capitalize on any given opportunity, their plan being to expand our local landfill is to profit by importing additional waste from the Portland area and beyond.

This will drastically increase the truck traffic, accelerating how fast the limited space will last before the citizens of Benton County will be forced to develop a new site or perhaps be in the situation of finding a far-off location to truck all of our garbage to.