Letter: Let us remember, celebrate, persist

On behalf of the Corvallis-Albany, Linn-Benton NAACP Branch, we thank the many community members, sponsors, auction donors and participants, and volunteers for helping make our annual Freedom Fund Celebration an overwhelming success.

Special thanks to Leticia Carson Major Sponsors: Corvallis Odd Fellows, Financial Freedom Wealth Management, Linn-Benton Health Equity Alliance, and Oregon State University Office of Institutional Diversity; and Beatrice Morrow Level sponsors First Alternative Co-op, Fortis Construction Inc., Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts and Samaritan Health Services.

The event’s theme, “Remember, Celebrate, Persist," commemorates our 50 years of inspired history and social justice work. Much remains to be done. To advance this work, proceeds from our annual Freedom Fundraiser will support overall operations of the Branch for the coming year. We are pleased to share that a portion of this year’s proceeds will also return to the community:

Five scholarships for area high school students

Two Dr. J. Luke Wood Freedom Fund Celebration Awards to one LBCC student and one OSU student

Funding for the Willamette Valley Black Professional Network Initiative

Finally, we send our gratitude to this year’s Freedom Fund Celebration Committee, which worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this year’s celebration.

Let us continue to Remember, Celebrate, and Persist toward a more just society and world.

Jason J. Dorsette

President, Linn-Benton NAACP Branch No. 1118

Corvallis

