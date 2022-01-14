Letter: Let's not throw out baby with bathwater

I would like to add my disappointment to the missing column on parenting written by Dr. Rosemond.
Evidently someone at the newspaper took a few complaining letters to represent the whole of its reading audience. I’m glad the rest of us are speaking out. My husband and I took great pleasure in his humor and common-sense approach to child rearing, which always elicited anecdotes from us, comparing the messy results we have seen with modern parents trying new approaches to age-old issues.
So let’s not be so progressive that we end up throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
Susan Tarleton
Albany