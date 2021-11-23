Letter: Let's see a plan for the emissions

The GT Nov. 12 editorial says, “Coffin Butte expansion should be approved.” One of the major emissions from a landfill is methane, which is a very potent greenhouse gas and not mentioned in the editorial. Coffin Butte captures some methane for generating electricity and flames off some. Burning methane for heat and light is not a viable option if the future climate is important.

Unfortunately, we do not know anything about how much methane is being produced at Coffin Butte now, or how much the expansion will add. Methane has uses. It can be used to make hydrogen, which does burn without damaging the atmosphere. It can make plastic and other chemicals. We need to know what Republic Services plans to do with the methane produced at Coffin Butte.