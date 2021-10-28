Letter: Let's speak value into our students of poverty

Takena and Central elementary schools are sister schools: K-1-2 at Takena, and 3-4-5 at Central.

We’re a Title 1 school and the Greater Albany Public Schools elementary school with the most students living in extreme poverty. Many have already experienced trauma. Our staff brought about a dramatic improvement in test scores while providing stability for students. Yet they are under-supported in moments of crisis.

As it is one school housed in two buildings, the staff divides time between two spaces, placing teachers in positions to handle situations unassisted. Kids can’t receive necessary supports when most needed.

It’s proposed to finish Takena, bringing all grades together. Supports would always be available. K-1-2 could be present through the 3-4-5 years. Research shows it’s best practice to keep all elementary grades together.

Central’s building is concerning. Steep ramps access third-floor classrooms. It’s inaccessible to students with physical disabilities. There is no forced air filtration. The cafeteria is small with low ceilings and exposed hot pipes.