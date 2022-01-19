Letter: Letters to editor worthy of comment

The Dec. 30 editorial page had three letters to the editor worthy of comment.

Gary Hartman suggested country and freedom are doomed due to a lack of gun knowledge (“Our country and freedom are doomed”). It goes further than that. There is a kind of evil magical quality, born of ignorance, assigned to guns.

In a time when gun safety was taught in schools, nobody ever heard the term “mass shooting.” The media promotes this hysteria by making front-page news out of gun violence thousands of miles away while ignoring deaths from other causes closer to home.

M.G. Whittier (“Deficit spending is a large number”) is concerned about $1.7 trillion in deficit spending. I assume he is talking about the fully funded Build Back Better legislation. Funny, we didn’t hear anything from Mr. Whittier when Trump was signing the $1.9 trillion tax break for the wealthy. It was supposed to be paid for with trickle-down economics, a concept that has never worked.

Paul Westerberg (“Biden has witnessed many COVID deaths”) suggests that Biden isn’t doing as well as Trump did with regard to the pandemic. Trump first called it a hoax. Then said treat it by drinking bleach. Conducted super-spreader events. And now encourages people not to get vaccinated. The vast majority of those plugging up medical facilities are the unvaccinated Trump supporters. But, yeah, Trump is the pandemic hero.

Frank Lathen

Lebanon

