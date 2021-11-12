Letter: Life in America won't be grand

This one’s for you, Tanya.

Last week a Fox News reporter asked Biden if his administration was going to pay $450,000 in reparations to each illegal alien whose children were separated from them at the Southern border. Biden replied this was garbage presumably perpetuated by Fox News. Well, guess what? Last week’s garbage turned into this week’s lottery for these illegal aliens. I can imagine several reasons why this is now the case.

Here is a true/false quiz on these reasons. You keep your own score. 1. Biden isn’t running his administration or the country. 2. The Harris-Biden administration cares more about illegal aliens than the hundreds of thousands of homeless citizens living on our city streets. 3. The Harris-Biden administration believes these reparations won’t encourage millions more to come to the land of the lottery.

4. Incarcerated citizens (you know, people who have broken our laws, just like the illegal aliens) who are separated from their children are not on the wheel of fortune. 5. For winning the jackpot, these illegal aliens will be future loyal voters for the Democratic Party, which of course is the real reason for this abomination.

If you answered “true” to all of the above, then you are a winner too, not of the lottery but of the privilege to pay for this debacle. Isn’t life in America going to be grand? I can assure you life in America won’t be grand until the Harris-Biden administration is gone.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0