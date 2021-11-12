Letter: Lights and sounds change everything

I live in the northwest part of town, northwest of Crescent Valley High School. I see a lot of deer, and I have heard great horned owls having a conference here. That’s amazing to me.

There’s one young owl that can’t hoot like the others because its voice is weird, but the others hoot back to it because they know that young one and make sure to include it.

The turkeys yack a lot around here.

All that is in contrast with the big bright lights at CV that change everything at night, and the noise that I can hear from a mile away.

I would just request that the school events minimize their effect on wildlife and try to schedule these events during the day as much as possible. The lights and sounds fill this valley, and they change everything.

Andrew Gillespie

Corvallis

