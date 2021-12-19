Letter: Long live Grass Roots, in any form

Allow me to add another complement to your Dec. 10 front-page story featuring Grass Roots’ 50 years in business (“Venerable Corvallis institution Grass Roots Books turns 50”).

Older readers will recall the Cheese, Please store in Corvallis, on Madison Avenue, which was around the corner, down the block from Grass Roots. I opened the cheese store just before Christmas in 1973, and it ran through 1976, at which point it was sold.

But the first days of a new, small, local business are often rather bleak, with few customers until the local grapevine spreads the word of its existence. So here I was, looking out the north window, staring across Madison, wondering if anybody would buy some cheese today.

Suddenly the door opened, and who should waltz in carrying two bowls of yogurt but Jack Wolcott. Grass Roots was two years into the hippie business scene, and he knew how valuable encouragement could be for a newcomer. We sat on the floor behind the cheese counter and relished our bowls of good nutrition as he welcomed me to downtown. I have never forgotten that wonderful gesture of kindness.

Long live Grass Roots, in whatever form the future may present.

M. Boyd Wilcox

Corvallis

