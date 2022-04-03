Letter: Look forward to Biden taking stand

As I was attempting to electronically file a federal income tax return, I took note that doing so required both filer and spouse to list either a driver’s license number or state-issued identification card number.

Is this not exactly the same racist mandate as demanded under the Georgia election law to cast an absentee ballot? Is not the same presumed hardship placed on would-be minority tax filers as on would-be minority voters? And the damage done by this is not limited to but one state; minorities in all 50 states (including Oregon) and the District of Columbia are adversely impacted by it.