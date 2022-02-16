Letter: Looking for more fact than myth?

Commentary, Ronald Garnett, Jan. 26: “’We the people,’ not ‘We the elite.’”

This Editor’s Mailbag opinion asks the reader to consider truth in education. Then the writer concludes for us, “… nowhere is the lack of truth in education more damning than in race studies.” Damning? Really?

The writer goes on to berate critical race theory as “… more myth than fact…” This statement is irresponsible given the rigorous academic context wherefrom CRT emerged, i.e., critical thinking. CRT attempts to explain the influence of “race” (a social construct) on the American social/political/economic/cultural experience.

Looking for more fact than myth in “race studies?” Peruse these scholarly disciplines in American education: American studies, African-American history (Black studies), ethnic studies (cultural studies) and political science, in this application, civil rights, among other fields of social science.

A thorough vetting of these academic areas of scholarly research should serve to mollify the illiberal opinions expressed about CRT in “’We the people’, not ‘We the elite.’”

John Lopez Jr.

Corvallis

