Letter: Many families want to raise a child

The new liberal editor in chief of the DH is at it already.

On Oct. 12, the blaring headline was “Guns killing more US children.” Maybe fewer would have been killed if the left hadn’t forced defunding the police, since police are a definite deterrent to crime.

If you are so concerned about children’s deaths, why didn’t I see a comparison of children killed due to abortions? Babies killed in Oregon alone since 2013 have been more than 8,000 yearly. Why do you suppose California has never reported its abortion numbers?

Abortion is the real crime here, to which the liberal left wants to turn a blind eye. You are trying to scare us with a few thousand deaths when in reality millions of children are killed every year through abortion.

Across the U.S. the rate of abortion deaths is one every 37 seconds. In 2017 that added up to 862,320. But the liberal left says it is just tissue, except tissue doesn’t contain a heart and all of the components to make a human being.

I believe in women’s rights, but when she allows a man to have sex with her and she becomes pregnant, now another life has to be taken into consideration besides her own. It is life at conception. Are you glad your mom was pro-life?