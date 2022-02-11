Letter: Many oppose the annexation plan

The newspaper’s Jan. 30 article regarding the proposed annexation plan on the side of Dimple Hill (“Corvallis gives more time on annexation plan”) read like a puff piece for the developer.

There was no context beyond the misleading reference to housing needs. Some additional context: The site contains important natural features such as streams, wetlands and native oak savannah, and is right in the middle of mapped habitat range for three federally- and state-listed endangered species. The site is essentially the west face of Chip Ross Park and is protected with extra-low-density zoning, just like the eastern face of the park.

That zoning is reflected in the Corvallis Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code. The site has been a buffer from urbanization (remember the Timberhill fire?) and has been an entry point into McDonald Forest for hikers and bikers (even identified as such on city maps).

There were 16 persons opposed to the development/annexation who spoke at the planning commission hearing, and, by my count, more than 70 letters submitted in opposition. Most of the letters raise detailed objections tied specifically to the comprehensive plan, the land development code and city reports on housing, as well as referencing many of the city’s established goals and visions for housing and the environment.

One can only hope that the Planning Commission members and City Council members, if it gets that far, will carefully study all written testimony and the points raised that contradict and provide counterpoint to city staff analysis and recommendations.

William Buckley

Corvallis

